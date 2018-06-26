Watch Video: Rev Pastor Showcases His Luxurious Cars and Big Mansions

A young Pastor called Rev Obofour posted a video of himself on social media showing off his luxurious cars and big mansions.

It is obvious the Pastor is taking advantage of the less privilege to enrich himself. He is even not ashamed of the fact that he was foolishly spending the money of the poor people in his church.

Just look as how he was boasting like a sakawa boy who had just defraud someone. The authorities need to check some of these one man church Pastors.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: