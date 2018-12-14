Watch Video: Rev Owusu Bempah Vandalises Property of Hot FM and Attacked the Presenter

Controversial Pastor, Rev Owusu Bempah was invited into the Hot FM studio to come and report to some statements made by a gentleman called Dominic Appiah.

During the interview, Rev Owusu Bempah got very angry and then started vandalising the properties of Hot FM. He even made attempts to attack the Presenter in the studio.

Apparently, Dominic Appiah came to the Hot FM studio a few days ago and claimed Rev Owusu Bempah was part of an occult group. The Presenter decided to give Rev Owusu Bempah the opportunity to respond to the claims.

Instead of focusing on responding to the claims, the so called Man of God started bragging about how he had the power to reveal hidden secrets of the Presenter on live radio.

Watch the video below:

