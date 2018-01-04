Watch Video: Rev. Owusu Bempah Exposed Again – Goes With Woman and Her Daughter

Controversial Pastor, Rev. Owusu Bempah is in the news again after a woman revealed he slept with her and the daughter.

According to the woman (name withheld), Rev. Owusu Bempah has been able to turn her own daughter against her and then went to the extent of renting an apartment for her to stay.

At the moment, the girl has completely moved from her women’s place. Why will the Pastor encourage the girl to move away from her mother and then rent a place for her?

It is clear that the Pastor is dating the girl.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: