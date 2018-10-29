Watch Video: Rev. Obofo Tells Bishop Obinim To Go To Hell

Prophet Asanteman Obofour, better known as Reverend Obofour was captured on video telling Bishop Obinim to go to hell because he was a small boy.

According to him, he knew Bishop Obinim was a fake Pastor long ago but then he never try to condemn him in public about something of the things he does.

He always prefers to mind his own business until Obinim allowed one of his junior Pastor to rain insults at him. At this point, he has decided to also respond to Obinim in equal measure.

Watch the video below:

