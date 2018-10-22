Watch Video: Rainfall Left Free SHS Students Stranded Outside

Students from a Senior High School in the Northern part of Ghana called Garri Timpani SHS were left stranded during a rain fall.

Apparently, they don’t have enough space available to keep their chop boxes and so they park them outside. When it started raining, they came outside to protect their chop boxes to make sure the rain doesn’t carry them away.

According to the students, they share one bed for two persons in the dometry.

This is a sad development. Why should our leaders put innocent students through this awful treatment. Something should be done about this.

