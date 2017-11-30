Watch Video: Prophet One Exposed By Female Church Member

Rev. Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom, popular known as ‘Prophet One’ has been exposed by a female member of his own congregation in Kumasi.

According to the young lady, she met Prophet One through her mother. Some time ago, the Prophet healed her mother from some illness and so since then she decided to join his church.

After joining the church, Prophet One started sleeping with her to the point that she got pregnant on several occasions. Anytime she gets pregnant, he will force her to abort it.

This secret relationship continued even after she got married.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: