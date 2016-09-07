Watch Video: Prophet Kumchacha Fights Counselor Lutterodt

Hell nearly broke loose when two of Ghana’s most controversial personalities, counselor, Reverend George Lutterodt and Nicholas Osei popularly known as ‘Kumchacha’ met in the studios of Okay FM in Accra.

An attempt by Kumchacha to deliver Counselor Lutterodt nearly resulted into a fight between the two as the latter did not take kindly to the actions of the former.

Kumchacha is reported to have said on Adom FM that the now famous Counselor has an agenda, which would destabilize many relationships.

“Lutterodt has an al Qaeda, Taliban and Osama Bin Laden spirit through which he is on a mission to collapse the marriages and relationships of many people…I will deliver him of that evil spirit when I meet him one on one.



