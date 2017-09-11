Watch Video: Prophet Ebenezer Supports Afia Against the Husband

Ebenezer Adarkwa Opambour Yiadom, who is affectionately called Prophet One, Opambour defends Afia Schwarzenegger on the cheating episode that stirred up controversy on social media with a leaked video of the incident.

According to Prophet One, the whole incident was planned to disgrace Afia and make her look bad in the eyes of the public. He went further to say he suspects the husband planned the whole incident together with the man who was in bed with Afia.

Afia has alot of big time enemies and so I won’t be surprise if one of them planned the husband to disgrace her.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: