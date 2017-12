A former member of VVIP, Promzy Afrika has finally come out to apologize and clarify what he said about Shatta Wale.

According to Promzy, Shatta Wale is his son and so he can never hate him. He went further to say he loved him so much.

A few weeks ago, Promzy posted a warning message to Shatta Wale on his Facebook. Nobody knows why Promzy has suddenly made a “U-turn”.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: