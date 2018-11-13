Watch Video: President Nana Addo’s Disappointment Gone International

The disappointment in Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo Addo seems to have gone International after his involvement in several deals with Western countries.

A youtube presenter from the United States was surprise to see how the Ghanaian President was doing things to please Western Leaders instead of focusing on making life easier for Ghanaians.

According to the Presenter, Nana Akufo Addo recently accepted to help Israel join the African Union as an observer.

He didn’t understand why the President was so interested in helping Western countries. He believes Nana Addo has been corrupted by Western Leaders.

He went further to say Ghanaians should immediately vote Nana Addo out of Power.

