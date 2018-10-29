Watch Video: President Nana Addo Chilling Inside Nightclub While Ghanaians are Suffering

Ghanaian President, Nana Akuffo Addo was captured on video chilling in a nightclub with some beautiful unknown Ghanaian women.

Is it surprising the see our President enjoying himself like that while the ordinary citizens were suffering and complaining about the unbearable hardship in Ghana.

The interesting part was that, his wife was not at the venue. This mean the “old man” intentionally went to the club to have a little fun. The question is, why will a marry man be chilling at a nightclub with ladies?

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: