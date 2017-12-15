Watch Video: Preacher Exposes Owusu Bempah, Obinim and others As Fake Pastors

A preacher has come out to reveal the names of top fake pastors in Ghana. He went further to give reasons why he thought these Pastors were fake.

The names of the fake pastors are, Rev. Owusu Bempah, Bishop Daniel Obinim, Rev. Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom and others.

According to the Preacher, he believed they were fake pastors because they always demand for money before they will help you solve your spiritual problems.

Some of them go to the extent of selling anointing oil, soap and bottle water at exorbitant prices.

Watch the video below:

