Watch Video: Police Shoot To Death Shatta Wale’s Arm Robber Fan

This hardened criminal, 32-year old Frederick Mensah alias Nana 1 is allegedly a Shatta Wale fan who was recently shot dead by the Police in the Western Region.

According to reports, Nana 1 was one of the suspects who shot dead a Police Officer during an armed robbery operation at Bogoso and took away GHS900,000 belonging to an Indian-owned company, Plat and Plume Gold Refinery Company Ltd.

Sadly, his luck run out when the Police located his hideout. Instead of going quietly, he decided to make a clean break from the gun-wielding officers.



