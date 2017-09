Top journalists Paul Adom Otchere, verbally attacks Manasseh Azuri for trying to damage his hard earned reputation by linking him to corruption.

Paul Adom Otchere totally lost his cool as he used more than 30 minutes of his Good Evening Ghana TV Show to respond to the issue.

Apparently, he felt Manasseh wanted to make him look bad in the eyes of the public by intentionally linking him to the owner of the Jospong company.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: