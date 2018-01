Controversial hiplife artiste, Patapaa was recently invited to Liberia for an event and they people welcomed him as if he was Superstar.

As soon as he arrived at the airport, the “One Corner” hit-maker was picked up with a luxurious car. Alot of people recognized him immediately as they cheer him on.

Patapaa has not really been given the recognition he deserve in Ghana but then it seems like he is big outside Ghana.

Watch the video below:

