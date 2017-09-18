Watch Video: Patapaa One Corner Song Drove Patrons “Mad” At TV3 Music Show

Patapaa’s popular one corner song which is accompanied with the crazy dance is trending in Ghana at the moment.

The artiste was invited to perform at the TV3 Music Music Show in Accra. When he came on stage, he performed other songs but then as soon as the DJ put on the One Corner song, the patrons at the event went “crazy”. They dance to the song while he performed.

some patrons even went to the extent of jumping on stage to perform together with Patapaa as if they were part of his entourage.

Watch the video below:

