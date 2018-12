Hip-life artiste, Pataapa was invited on stage to perform together with Sista Afia but then their performance turned into something else.

Sista Afia ordered Pataapa to lay down while she sit on top of him as if they were getting ready to “Tango” each other live on stage.

Pataapa seems to have enjoyed the free show by Sista Afia.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: