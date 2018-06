A Ghanaian Pastor based in London, Abbeam Danso decided to showcase his worth to his followers on facebook as a form of motivation.

The Pastor showed his mansion and all the luxurious cars he bought when he become a Pastor. Would the Pastor have gotten these luxurious cars if he worked for it himself?

I think he should have gone further to show how to made enough money to purchase these cars.

Watch the video below:

