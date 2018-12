A Ghanaian Pastor has decided to pray for the self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale to avert the death prophecy on 24 December.

Few months ago, a Kumasi-based prophet predicted the death of Shatta Wale to occur on 24 December, 2018 after the sudden death of Ebony Reigns in a fatal accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani road.

We don’t know whether Shatta Wale contacted the Pastor to intervene on his behalf.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: