Watch Video: Pastor Kennedy Blast some Pastors After the Funeral of Prophet Afrifa Kakayire

Controversial man of God, Pastor Kennedy has posted a video on his social media page revealing the secrets of a fake Pastors in Kumasi called Benson.

According to Pastor Kennedy, he knows for a fact that Mr. Benson uses “juju” spiritual powers to perform miracles at his church and so he doesn’t understand why he came to the funeral of Prophet Afrifa kakayire.

He went further to say he wanted to make him go blind during the funeral ceremony but then he felt sad for him.

