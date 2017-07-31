/Watch Video: Pastor Hooks-up Single Members of His Congregation

Prophet Jeremiah surprised everyone when he decided to hook-up single members at his congregation during a Sunday church service.

Apparently, many of the women in his congregation were not married and so he wanted to solve the problem by hooking them up in front of his congregation during a church service.

He actually called all the single man at his church to come out and then ask the single ladies to choose any of the men you would want to marry. He went further by promising to sponsor each of their wedding.

Prophet Jeremiah is the general overseer of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta state, Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

