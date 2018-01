A Ghanaian Pastor accuses a teenage girl of being a witch and then forces her to confess in-front of his congregation.

The Pastor went further by asking the little girl to explain how she used her witchcraft to destroy her family. It was sad to see how the little girl had to go through this inhuman treatment.

At the end, the Pastor commanded the girl to go mad as if he was God.

Watch the video below:

