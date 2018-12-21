Watch Video: Pastor Collects £700 To Spray Perfume Against Spiritual Odor In London

A Pastor was captured on video collecting £700 from church members to spray a perfume that will give them spiritual strength against all evil.

Those who had the money came forward to pay the money but then those who didn’t have the money sat down. I don’t think it was right to allow only rich people to take all the blessing at the church.

If the Pastor really has such spiritual powers, then I believe all the church members at the church deserve the spiritual perfume.

Kokonsa: