Ghanaian Rapper, Pappy Kojo seems to be enjoying life with his new found girlfriend. These two lovebirds were captured on video “chopping love”.

Pappy Kojo has been quiet on the music scene for sometime now. At the moment, we can confidently identify what keeps him busy.

Instead of focusing on his music career, he is rather focus on “chopping down” ladies with the little fame he got.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: