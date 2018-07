Popular spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has reacted angrily to Pastor Owusu Bempah for claiming he prophesize the death of Vice President’s.

Accoring to Kwaku Bonsam, Pastor Owusu Bempah was fake but then he always wants to use the word of God to deceive people.

He went further to say, the Pastor always like to use the death of prominent people in the society to become popular.

I support Kwaku Bonsam on this. This so called Pastor is fake.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: