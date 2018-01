Ebenezer Adarkwa Opambour Yiadom, populary known as Prophet One aka Opambour has descended heavily on the NPP government for not being bold enough to stop Homosexuality in Ghana.

According to the Pastor, the government appear unconcerned, and they are not perturbed about what’s going on.

He went further to say Ghanaians didn’t vote for the government to act as though they couldn’t do anything about Homosexuality.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: