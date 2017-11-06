Watch Video: Obinim Wants Church Members Underwears For Special Prayers

Controversial Pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim has once again spark another controversy when he ordered his congregation to come to church along with their used underwears for a spiritual exercise.

According to the Pastor, he had some bad revelations about the church members and so needed their used underwear to enable him break the curse.

He went ahead to give detailed explanation of how he was going to perform the “underwear ritual” by burning them while praying.

Watch the video below:

