Watch Video: Obinim Spiritually Commands Rings To Appear For Single Ladies

Controversial Pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim was able to spiritually command wedding rings from the heaven to appear during a Sunday church service.

Apparently, these women claim they were single and so wanted to get married to a man they desire.

Instead of finding out why the two beautiful women have been single for so long, Pastor Obinim decided to spiritually find them husbands by commanding wedding rings to appear in front of his Congregation.

He went ahead to put the wedding rings on both ladies as though they were officially married.

Watch the video below:

