Controversial Pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim has challenged God to strike him dead if it was a sin for him to give his church members lotto numbers.

According to Angel Obinim, he got those lotto numbers directly from God and so he doesn’t understand why people say it’s a sin to help his church members win lottery by providing them with lotto numbers.

He dare Pastors who speak against lotto numbers to come out and swear with their life.

Watch the video below:

