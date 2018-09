Some disappointed NPP Serial callers in Ashanti Region have decided to boycott all communication on radio stations on behalf of the government.

They were captured on video gathering all their tablets and mobile phones at a particular place and then burning them in protest.

According to these Serial callers, the NPP government have neglected them after they won the election. On top of that, the Ashanti Regional Ministry always disrespect them.

Watch the video below:

