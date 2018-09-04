Watch Video: NPP Member Blast Nana Addo About Building Of National Cathedral

An NPP member has gather the courage to criticize his own government for making attempts to build a National Cathedral for Ghana.

According to the gentleman, he doesn’t understand why the government wants to demolished houses that has been build for judges with the tax payers money to pave the way for the construction of the National Cathedral.

Apparently, these houses were build within the last 5 years. Instead finding another location for the National Cathedral, the government still insist on demolishing the houses.

