Watch Video: NPP Communicator Calls Ghanaians Thieves For Complaining of hardship

A New Patriotic Party communicator called Ernest Owusu-Bempah has boldly come out to state the fact that Ghanaians were thieves for complaining of serious hardship in Ghana.

According to Ernest Owusu-Bempah, the economy of Ghana is very strong and so he doesn’t understand why people were Complaining of hardship in Ghana. He further claim those who complain about hardship are either thieves or involved in fraudulent activities.

Apparently, the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) education policy is enough to show how the economy was doing well.

This gentleman is also the Head of Communication at Ghana National Gas Company and you can understand why he is not feeling the hardship in Ghana.

