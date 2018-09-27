Watch Video: Nigerians Organize Demonstration Against Ghana Government

Some Nigerians have decided to organize a demonstration against the Ghanaian government for not protecting Nigerian traders in Ghana.

According to them, Nigerian traders are being harassed in Ghana for doing business. They went further to say Nigerian businesses have closed down their stores due to their fear of being attack by Ghanaian traders.

They claim they didn’t force Ghana to be part of ecowas and so they should be allowed to do their business. First of all, being part of ecowas doesn’t mean you could ignore the laws in Ghana.

