A member of the new GFA Normalisation Committee called Duah Adonteng got very angry when a journalist questioned his late arrival to a press conference.

Instead of apologizing to the journalists for his late arrival, he rather descended on the journalist with insults. Quote “I am not interested in this stupidity.”

This man should be sacked immediately from the Normalisation Committee. He doesn’t deserve to be there.

Watch the video below:

