Watch Video: National Security Man Allegedly Attacks Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson is reported to have been psychically assaulted by a national security official around the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) in Cantonments, Accra on Monday.

According to reports, Lydia Forson and her film crew was at the location to shoot a movie when the a national securityofficial jump out of a car to prevent them from using the location for their work.

This triggered the disagreement resulting in the national security officer attacking Lydia Forson.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: