Watch Video: Nana Tornado Storms Town With Gay Guy “Bobrisky”

Controversial actor Emil Gerald Wood, popularly known as Nana Tornado was spotted in town together with a known Nigerian gay guy called Bobrisky.

Apparently, they went out together to buy some Pizza for themselves while Tornado turn himself into a tour guide for Bobrisky.

Bobrisky is actually a man but then he has been able to transform himself into a modern day woman which has caused alot of controversy in Nigeria.

He recently announced he was coming to Ghana which got alot of Ghanaian talking on social media. Nobody knows his reason for coming to Ghana but then I suspect some gay Ghanaians invited him.

