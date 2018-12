Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Nana Boroo has posted a video of himself showcasing huge bundles of money in a room at an unknown location.

Nana Boroo wants to create the impression as though the money belongs to him but then we are know he just wants to use the opportunity to attract attention to himself.

At the moment, Nana Boroo’s music carrer is completely dead. Maybe this act will help resuscitate his music career.

Watch the video below:

