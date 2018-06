One of Ghana’s Drug baron, Ruby Nayele Ametefe is happily enjoying herself in UK after she was recently released from prison.

A few years ago, she was arrested at the airport in London with about 12.5kg of cocaine with a street value of 1.9 million Pounds.

She was suppose to spend eight and a half years for dealing in narcotic drugs in 2015 but then she has been release within 3 years.

Hopefully, she has learn her lessons.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: