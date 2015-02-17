Watch Video: Mzbel Says Jesus Christ Doesn’t Exist

Ghanaian Singer/Actress, Mzbel has categorically stated that Jesus Christ doesn’t exist because it is a made-up story.
According to her, she use to believe in Jesus until she started doing her own research which lead her to discover the story was made-up.
I think she has the right to express her opinion and so nobody should insult her because of this issue.
Watch the video below:
Kokonsa:
He doesn’t exist. Mythology, bible myths, made up false stories fake.
Mzbel eeeeeeh , fine, if you say Jesus Christ does not exist then, why are you existing? please do your research well God himself testified in Matthew 3:17 .
I have a lot of quotation to prove.
to conclude , to declare that Jesus Christ does not exist then you don’t believe in I the new testament at all.
May God have mercy on you Ooooooo in Jesus Christ name.
The present bible is based on writings collected by the Catholic Church after they considered many hundreds of different writings they had to choose from. The Pope and Bishops decided what was true and what was heresy. All Protestants follow the Catholic Church as far as the Bible is concerned except for the books that the Protestants decided were false. I make my own decisions about what to believe and could care less what other churches believe.
This ur silly comments dat u are passing about Christ is not gonna rekindle dat ur stupid fame u got, u are outmoded now.. Continue to leave in ur darkness n confusion.
It will not be well with er atichrist n satanic agent!!!!!
The Bible say only the fols who says there is know God. and the Bible says in repent the Kingdom of heaven is at hand. she need to repent for that. because there is God, and Almighty God need her.
Mzbel I believe is living her own life but Mzbel I hope and pray you repent of this before you die if not Christ himself will renounce you on that great day today you think you have got the fame and money but what about your soul. A very simple question what shall it profit you to gain the whole world and loose your soul. Am not surprise even at his own very presence
many renounce him so Mzbel you are never an exception to this.
Hi, please don’t confuse jesus with (Almighty God)
The Sister is right. There is no evidence that the person called Jesus ever walked the earth. 1. The letter J only came into existence in the 16th century Fact. 2. The only place you will find Jesus is in the Bible. No history book has ever mentioned him.3 depending who enslaved you and colonized you will determine what religion you follow. If the Arabs enslaved you, you prey to Allah if the Europeans enslaved you, you prey to Jesus.
So, my follower of Jesus, what you are saying is like a child giving birth to his own mother. You see Africans (so called Black people) are the first people on this planet earth. I will leave you with this. Go to U-tube and watch DR Ray Higgins on the subject The Verdict is in. Don’t get mad with the brother, do your research.