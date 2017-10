It’s official, Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel are back together us friend. They were seen hugging and kissing each other as if she have not seen each other for years.

In the past, Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel were extremely close friends to the point that attend events together, got each other’s back to the maximum.

Suddenly, they became enemies for no reason. Nobody knew what marred their once lovely and envied friendship.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: