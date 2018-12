Head of artist management at Zylofon Media, Willi Roy was nearly beaten up by Mr. Logic on live radio interview session on Happy FM.

Apparently, the host of the program heard they were having issues and so decided to offer them an opportunity to settle their differences.

Instead of focusing on resolving the matter amicably, they rather hauled insults at each other which nearly degenerated into a fight in the studios of Happy FM.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: