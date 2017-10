Actress, Moesha Boduong doesn’t want to be left out of the one corner challenge which continues to grow in popularity as the days go by.

The actress posted a video of himself doing her own version of the “One Corner” dance. As usually, she was shaking her big buttocks during the dance.

Watch the video below:

One corner😂 dance 💃 💃 😂😂😂😂😂🤣truly Ghanaian A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong) on Sep 27, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Kokonsa: