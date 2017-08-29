Watch Video: Minister of Roads Fight Bulldozers Workers on The Street

The Roads and Highway Minister and his team were captured on video fighting with workers of companies that rent out bulldozers.

Apparently, the Minister ordered them to move their businesses from the shoulders of the Accra-Tema motorway but then it rather turn into a fist fight.

By the way, instead of arguing with the workers, the Minister could’ve just reported the matter to the Police and then let them handle it . You have the power, so why do you want to fight with these workers on the streets?

Watch the video below:

