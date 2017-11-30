Watch Video: Meet The Illuminati Club of Ghana Advertising Membership On TV

These young men were on TV stating the fact that they were the Illuminati Club of Ghana and are now looking for new members to join their group.

According to the leader of the group, they have started a recruitment drive to recruit more members, especially young men so that they will help them earn alot of money to support their families.

This is funny. I wonder why a television station will allow these con-men to advertise on their platform. Who is monitoring these TV stations?

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: