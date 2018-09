Meet the 29 years old “gentleman” called Supa from Nima, a suburb of Accra. He is currently the Rap Freestyle King in Ghana.

This “gentleman” has been in the news lately for his freestyle rap skills. It was reported Sarkodie wanted to feature him in one of his songs.

He immediately became popular when Sarkodie share one of his video on his social media page. Let’s hope he uses his new found fame for something productive.

Watch the video below:

