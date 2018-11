Rapper, Medikal decides to post a video of himself chilling in a car with his new found girlfriend, Fella Makafui.

It seems Medikal is trying very hard to create the impression that he was now dating Fella Makafui. As for me, I don’t believe their relationship is for real.

This is because Fella Makafui seems to enjoy dating rich men who can provide for her needs. I’m not sure Medikal is rich enough. Let’s just wait and see what happens.

Watch the video below:

