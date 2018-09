Controversial Pastor, Prophet Kumchacha has come to advise Ghanaian men to marry a Prostitute if they want to enjoy good s3x during marriage.

According to the Pastor, most of our christian women are not ready to satisfy their husbands in bed because they don’t see the importance of doing that.

He went further to say most Christian marriage end up in divorce because of these little things.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: