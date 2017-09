This young man had the courage to walk into a church and then stole money from the offertory bowl during a church service in Accra.

While everyone was happily putting their church offering into the bowl, this young man found a way to steal money from the offertory bowl without anyone noticing.

It’s obvious he has been doing this for a while now, but his luck unfortunately run out when a church member recorded the act on video.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: