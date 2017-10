Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel is officially a Pastor. He was spotted on the streets of Kumasi preaching the word of God in a public arena.

some passersby stood on their feet in amazement to listen to him.

Most of them were focus on using their mobile phones to record the actor while he preached instead of listening to him.

Majid Michel has always been tagged as a bad boy but then he has completely changed.



