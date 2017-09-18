Watch Video: Lil Win Records Video For Controversial ‘One Corner’ Song

Kojo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ has no shame as he has gone ahead to record a music video for his version of the One Corner song.

Lil Win is already famous and so I don’t understand his desperation in trying to lay claim to Patapaa’s One Corner song. I guess he thinks people will eventual think he was the one who made the song because Patapaa is not unknown.

This whole issue is giving his brand bad press and so I don’t know why he went ahead to do a video. This morning, he’s released the ‘Behind the Scenes’ to the video shoot on his official YouTube page.

Kokonsa: